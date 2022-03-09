NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The burglar who wore a blue dinosaur onesie while breaking into a car and home in West Nashville in January has been arrested.

Metro police say 23-year-old Elijah Morris, a convicted felon, was taken into custody Wednesday morning on separate charges, including aggravated arson for a December 16 early morning house fire on Albion Street.

On Wednesday morning, officers responded to reports of vehicle burglaries in progress at a Rice Road apartment complex. They reportedly saw Morris in a car with two flat tires. When officers turned on their emergency lights, Morris put the car in reverse and drove off.

Officers followed Morris until he stopped in a parking lot and fled on foot. He was taken into custody after trying to get into another vehicle.

At the time of his arrest, Morris was carrying a gun that had been reported stolen in Louisville.

Elijah Morris (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Arson investigators with the Nashville Fire Department identified Morris as the person responsible for starting a fire in the 4300 block of Albion Street. The six people inside the home were woken up by noise outside the front door. When they went to see what the noise was, they saw the front porch on fire. All residents got out safely through the back door.

In January, Morris was seen wearing a blue dinosaur onesie while breaking into a car on Bowling Avenue. He then later burglarized a home on Richland Avenue. Charges are pending in these break-ins.

In September 2021, Morris was convicted of aggravated assault after he physically attacked and strangled his girlfriend.

Morris is currently charged with aggravated assault, aggravated arson, theft of property, theft of a firearm, evading arrest, a felony probation violation, possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony and felon in possession of a gun.

He is being held in lieu of a $171,000 bond.