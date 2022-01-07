NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a burglary from earlier this week.

It happened in the mailroom of the Rivertop Apartments in the 5800 block of River Road.

Police say the suspect used a crowbar to break into the mailroom, before taking several packages.

The suspect, described as a young male, then fled the scene in a silver car, driven by a second individual. Police say the car could have been an old Dodge Charger.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect from the attached surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.