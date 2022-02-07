NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Pro Systems is a communications company in South Nashville that has been around since the eighties and specializes in security cameras. But when employees arrived at work just weeks ago, they found their fence cut, and about $20,000 worth of items stolen.

The company, of course, reviewed their own equipment and handed over surveillance footage to the Metro Nashville Police. Within hours, officers were able to identify and arrest the suspect seen on the business’ security cameras.

Pro Systems said quality equipment and security are some of the best ways business owners can protect their property.

“Doing security, as far as the cameras and everything, it really helps to have good lighting, good quality cameras, good coverage,” said Brandon Russell, Project Technical Advisor. “The more details you have, the better information you can provide, and that might help to alleviate the situation.”

Pro Systems was able to recover most of the materials that were stolen and are now discussing new ways to be proactive when it comes to protecting their business.