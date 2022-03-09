NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who police said they found asleep in someone else’s West End home was charged late Tuesday night.

According to a warrant, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to Acklen Avenue for an active burglary. Neighbors reportedly told them a shirtless man was screaming and destroyed property with rocks, then broke into the home next door.

Police said the home’s glass door was broken out, and Jeremiah Fesperman, 50, was found lying on the floor asleep inside.

While he was taken into custody, police said Fesperman told them, “I did it, so what, what are you going to do about it?”

Fesperman was charged with aggravated burglary and vandalism.