NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashvillians can “have it their way” this spring as the fast-food chain debuts a new menu item in Music City.

From March 6 to May 14, Burger King will bring back the melty, cheesy, fan-favorite BK Melts to participating locations for a limited time.

The home of the Whopper is set to offer three different combinations of the popular melts including:

Courtesy: Burger King

BK Melt : two slices of toasted bread, layered with two flame-grilled Whopper Jr. Patties, American cheese, caramelized onions and Stacker Sauce.

: two slices of toasted bread, layered with two flame-grilled Whopper Jr. Patties, American cheese, caramelized onions and Stacker Sauce. Spicy BK Melt : two slices of toasted bread, layered with two Whopper Jr. Patties, topped with melty American cheese, jalapeños, caramelized onions and a creamy, spicy sauce.

: two slices of toasted bread, layered with two Whopper Jr. Patties, topped with melty American cheese, jalapeños, caramelized onions and a creamy, spicy sauce. Bacon BK Melt: two slices of toasted bread, layered with two Whopper Jr. Patties, American cheese, crispy bacon, caramelized onions and Stacker Sauce.

In addition to the melts, Burger King will test a new menu item that will only be available for eateries in Nashville and Washington D.C.

The exclusive item, called the Shroom n’ Swiss BK Melt, will feature two slices of toasted bread, layered with two flame-grilled Whopper Jr. Patties, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and Stacker Sauce.

There are several Burger Kings in the Nashville area. To find one near you, click here.