NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some who live in South Nashville are on edge after months of hearing shots fired behind their building and bullets even coming through their walls.

Lenox Creekside resident Ali Rudnick said she’s been woken up multiple times between the hours of 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.

“It’s terrifying to go to sleep at night and not know if you’re going to wake up to gunfire. I mean, it’s very violating feeling,” Rudnick said.

Rudnick bought her home back in 2017 in Brentioch, an area she always viewed as safe. However, roughly two months ago, bullets came too close for comfort when one pierced through her wall and landed in her guest bedroom.

“It’s just so unsettling, and you can’t really describe the feeling, especially when you see a bullet hole through your wall,” Rudnick told News 2.

What really concerns Rudnick is the thought of these bullets actually hitting one of her neighbors.

“There is another unit in a different building that had a bullet through their wall, and the bullet actually came through and was about a foot away from infant’s head, so that family is moving out, rightfully so,” Rudnick described.

Neighbors believe the shots are coming from a car driving along a wooded area behind their building, but the number of actual shooters is unknown. The residents don’t feel targeted, per se, but Rudnick said she would like to see more patrols in the area.

Above all, Rudnick wants the person(s) behind the trigger to realize they’re actually hitting property and could potentially take lives.

“It’s not fair, it’s a very violating feeling,” she said. “Go somewhere else and fire your guns, you know, not in a residential area that’s very peaceful and calm and beautiful. Take it somewhere else.”

According to Rudnick, her community is working to get cameras to monitor the situation.

The Metro Nashville Police Department encouraged residents to make a formal police report if this has happened to them, as well as call 911 anytime they hear shots fired. Callers can stay anonymous or visit their nearest precinct to make a report if they don’t like the idea of police coming to their home.