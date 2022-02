NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans’ linebacker Bud Dupree turned himself in Friday after he was issued a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from a fight at the Walgreen on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard last month.

According to police, it started after an employee took a video of Dupree on his phone. Dupree then grabbed the victim and his phone and they got into a fight.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police say two employees were injured during the fight.

A settlement hearing is scheduled for April 22.