NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Broken pipes continue to plague people throughout Middle Tennessee. In Hermitage, some residents are complaining about the lack of water in their apartments.

“We have gone five days without water since our pipes broke,” Brennen Wilde said. “It went off on Christmas Eve, and management needs to do a better job in communication.”

Wilde has spent some nights at his mother’s house so he could have running water. He wants management to fix the problem and communicate better.

On the other hand, Jim Delaney believes management has done all it could to help with the situation.

“They have done the right thing,” Delaney says. “They have communicated to us the whole way through, we’re getting emails on a daily basis and multiple companies are pulling out carpets and stuff.”

Stewarts Ferry Apartments sent News 2 this statement in regard to their resident concerns:

Thank you for your inquiry about Stewarts Ferry. We are hearing many reports of wide-scale freeze-related problems, including water damage from frozen pipes and water and electrical outages in the Nashville area and across a large part of the country. Our community and residents were also severely impacted by freeze-related damage. Our team and contractors are working tirelessly through the holidays to complete repairs and restore our residents’ homes.

Unfortunately, because of the location of many freeze-related leaks, the water to a large portion of our community must be shut off to complete the individual repairs. These water service interruptions are intermittent and only last as long as necessary to make the needed repairs. However, we continue to discover new leaks, which also require water service interruption to repair, so water interruption has been necessary on a few occasions. Our management team has regularly notified our residents in advance of these interruptions and of the status of repairs. They will continue these resident communications until all repairs are completed. It is always our goal to address all emergency repair issues immediately and completely, but the current circumstances are preventing that. We are grateful for our residents’ patience and understanding (especially for those who have shared a word of encouragement with our team) as we work through all the needed repairs. We are committed to fully repairing all freeze-related damage as soon as possible.