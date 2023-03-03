NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s the “end of an era” for a popular bar along Broadway in Midtown.

On Thursday, Broadway Brewhouse Midtown announced on social media it would be closing its doors for good.

“We wish this day would never come, but here we are. Sunday will be the culmination of Broadway Brewhouse Midtown. Please come out strong and supportive to show your favorite bar some love. We would love to see your faces.”

The long-time bar is known for its Bushwackers, wings and a plethora of beers on tap.

The Brewhouse is offering patrons a chance to purchase “Original Broadway Brewhouse swag.”

T-shirts and wristbands are available for $5 throughout the bar’s final weekend.