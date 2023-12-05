NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify a man who threw beer onto officers from a rooftop bar over Lower Broadway earlier this month.

The incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 12 in the 300 block of Broadway in downtown Nashville.

According to a release, officers were on the sidewalk below, responding to a fight between two persons, when the suspect threw the beer from above.

The liquid reportedly landed on several bystanders and officers. Security guards inside the bar attempted to locate the man but he ran out the back exit, according to Metro police.

The suspect is wanted for assaulting a first responder.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

No additional information was immediately released.