NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As a way to celebrate Music City’s traditions and history, Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) is offering the “Sing Your Heart Out” adoption special to find forever homes for ‘Tim McGraw,’ ‘Faith Hill,’ and the other pets with music-themed names in MACC’s care.

According to MACC, adoption fees will be waived for potential adopters who choose to sing a lyric from a dog or cat’s namesake singer from Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Monday, Oct. 17.

In preparation for the promotion, many of the pets at MACC have reportedly been named after musical icons, including the following:

‘Tim McGraw.’ (Courtesy: Adrian Budnick Puptography 2022 via Metro Animal Care and Control)

‘Faith Hill.’ (Courtesy: Adrian Budnick Puptography 2022 via Metro Animal Care and Control)

‘Shania Twain.’ (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

‘Rhinestone Cowboy.’ (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Officials reported that 138 dogs are being housed at MACC — which is more than double the ideal amount the shelter can hold — as of Wednesday. Therefore, between the dogs living at the shelter and the more than 40 other dogs in foster care, there are more than 100 dogs currently available for adoption.

In addition, the MACC said it is caring for 58 cats living at the shelter and 46 in foster care.

Adoptions at MACC can be handled several ways, including those listed below:

All available pets are posted on 24PetConnect.com under the “37211” zip code.

For pets that are at the shelter, prospective adopters are encouraged to stop by between noon and 4 p.m. any day of the week to check out available pets. MACC’s adoption counselors can also help you find a pet that fits your lifestyle at the shelter.

For pets that are in foster care, interested adopters can email foster.macc@nashville.gov to connect with the animal’s foster family.

Officials also encourage people to consider caring for a foster pet, adding that MACC and its foster coordinator provides the food, equipment, medication, support, and advice foster volunteers need to house a pet. The pet would then stay with the volunteer until an adoptive family comes forward and transfers the pet to their new family.

“Foster care has been found to be a better alternative to the shelter for many pets. Pets in foster care are in a less stressful environment. Animals in foster care are better able to show what makes them unique, giving adoptive families more information to decide on which animal to adopt,” MACC said. “Foster care also frees up space at the shelter, allowing MACC to ensure the shelter is a more comfortable place for the animals that are housed there. Fostering is also a good way for community members to learn if a pet is a good fit for their families.”

If you are interested in becoming a foster volunteer, can email foster.macc@nashville.gov or apply to join the “Foster Roster” by following this link and filling out the online application.