NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Briley Parkway northbound at Exit 8 near Lebanon Pike in Donelson was closed for several hours after a deadly single-vehicle crash, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD).
The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) added the crash happened just before 3 p.m. Friday said the vehicle involved overturned.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Metro police said a 23-year-old man was killed in the crash. Two others inside the car, ages 20 and 22, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The roadway reopened around 8 p.m.
The MNPD and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.