NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Briley Parkway northbound at Exit 8 near Lebanon Pike in Donelson was closed for several hours after a deadly single-vehicle crash, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD).

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) added the crash happened just before 3 p.m. Friday said the vehicle involved overturned.

Metro police said a 23-year-old man was killed in the crash. Two others inside the car, ages 20 and 22, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The roadway reopened around 8 p.m.

The MNPD and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating.