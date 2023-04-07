NASHVILE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Bridgestone Arena is home to the Nashville Predators, sports tournaments and plenty of live concerts, but helping folks find their way is one elevator operator fans won’t soon forget.

Meet Martha Booker, a longtime employee on the event staff, who now greets folks on the elevator at Bridgestone Area.

With a smile that can light up a room and laugh you can hear a mile away, it’s no surprise she’s a fan favorite at Bridgestone Arena.

“They know when they get on my elevator, they have to get on their smiling,” Booker said while smiling from ear to ear.

And this is just who she is, noted Branch Manager Billy Barrett with Contemporary Services Corporation at Bridgestone, while reflecting on all the years he’s known her.

“Definitely a shining light, and a breath of fresh air for us,” Barrett said. “Never meets a stranger, loves what she does, and basically, she just loves people.”

The longtime employee at Bridgestone has always been cherished, but nowadays she’s getting even more attention for how she decorates her elevator for every holiday.

Now Booker said she’s getting ready for Easter, hoping to give fans one more reason to smile.

“The bunny rabbits, the chickens, not a lot of chickens, but a lot of candy, everyone likes candy,” Booker said.

The backstory is quite simple: What started last Halloween on a rather random one-off occasion, quickly gained traction with fans and even the managers up top.

“From the first time she did it, it was a hit, everyone loved it, especially the children,” Barrett said. “She makes sure she speaks to everyone on the elevator.”

Now the additional elevator experience just serves as one more way for Booker to make a lasting impression on whoever steps through her doors next.

“Joy, pure joy, and I hope they come back again for another occasion,” smiled Booker.

You never know who you’ll find here, from Easter bunnies, spectators and even the youngest fans just looking for a piece of candy, it’s sure to be a family reunion on Booker’s elevator.