BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Brentwood community threw a birthday party fit for a princess on Saturday in honor of a three-year-old who has undergone 30 rounds of treatment for a form of a fatal brain tumor.

Even though Adalyn’s fourth birthday isn’t until late March, her family wanted to celebrate early.

Dreams and Wishes of Tennessee, along with supportive community members and businesses in Brentwood, worked together to grant the young girl’s wish of a magical party.

Per Adalyn’s special request, Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and other royal guests showed up for the party. Her wish for a yellow princess dress and tiara also came true.

On top of that, Adalyn got to ride in a bus for the first time, as well as enjoy her favorite food and dessert, Chick-fil-A and key lime pie.

If you want to learn more about how you can help make a child’s wish come true through Dreams and Wishes of Tennessee, follow this link.