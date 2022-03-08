NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Breeze Airways, a new low-fare airline founded by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, is headed to Nashville this summer offering new nonstop flights to Music City.

On Tuesday the airline announced that this summer travelers at the Nashville International Airport can expect new non-stop destination routes that expand over various cities in the U.S.

The new destinations will include Akron/Canton, Ohio; Hartford, Connecticut; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Tulsa, Oklahoma. The new routes will be operated with Breeze Airline’s brand-new Airbus A220s.

Fares for the new routes will start at just $49 if tickets are purchased by March 11. To purchase tickets and view the new destinations click here.