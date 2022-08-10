NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Breeze Airways announced the airline is adding new nonstop service from Nashville to New York/Westchester, with fares starting at $39 one way.

The airline will also add one-stop/no change of plane “BreezeThru” service to Norfolk, VA, from Nov. 2, starting at $39 one way.

Below are the scheduled for both flights:

New York/Westchester, NY (Wed, Fri and Mon, starting November 2, Nice from $39* one way; and Nicer from $79*); and

Norfolk, VA (one-stop/no plane change, Wed, Fri and Mon, starting November 2, Nice from $39* one way; and Nicer from $79*).

The airline also serves Hartford nonstop from Nashville.

Breeze Airways is a low-fare airline founded by JetBlue founder David Neeleman.