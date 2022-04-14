NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A warning is being issued by Metro police after dozens of Donelson residents woke up Thursday to their car windows smashed.

Several apartment complexes near the airport were hit between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., according to police.

“They got every other car in the parking lot, there was glass everywhere,” a resident at The Bexley Donelson Apartments told News 2.

Broken glass, tarped cars and personal items were left scattered about.

“They jump out of the car and they smash the windows and they are in and out of cars and they are in and out of the complex very quickly,” explained Sgt. Robert Weaver with the Hermitage Police precinct.

Investigators took 30 reports at The Bexley alone, a resident there telling News 2 the thieves appeared to be looking for guns.

“They literally got in the car, rifled through the glove box, glove compartments. There was stuff strewn all over the cars. They passed up money, wallets, cell phones and they were just looking for guns,” he said.

More than 400 guns have been taken from cars this year alone across Davidson County, according to Sgt. Weaver.

“We do know and we caution citizens to be aware that these groups are finding guns in cars or they are coming to the scene already armed, so we do discourage citizens from engaging or confronting these individuals because they are acting in a dangerous fashion,” said Sgt. Weaver.

Officials at The Bexley Donelson Apartments sent an email to residents saying Polo Park Apartments, Radius at Donelson Apartments and Jackson Grove were also hit overnight.

Police believe the group is targeting other apartments throughout Davidson County as well.

Amanda Lomax’s car window has been smashed on four different occasions throughout the county.

“I wish I could just put a sign on my car that says ‘no gun in here.’ Please just don’t break my window, I’ll leave it open,” she laughed.

Metro police want to remind citizens to lock up personal items and especially guns inside their homes.

Police say the four masked Suspects were in a silver Hyundai Elantra with a temporary tag.