NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Another big name has been added to the concert lineup for Nashville’s Independence Day celebration, which includes one of the country’s largest fireworks show.

Country superstar Brad Paisley will be headlining Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper for the second time, Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp announced Thursday.

Other performances on the Jack Daniel’s Broadway Stage include The War and Treaty, Langhorne Slim, and Tiera Kennedy, who will sing the national anthem. The stage will be set at First and Broadway.

At the Amazon Family Fun Zone there will also be performances by The Magi, Tommy Howell, Les Kerr & The Bayou Band, Troubadour Blue and Coach (DJ). The fun zone at Music City Walk of Fame Park will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

Then the festivities will turn to the Jack Daniel’s stage before shifting to Ascend Amphitheater for the live performance by the Nashville Symphony as the fireworks go off.

This year’s charitable partner for the celebration is The Store, which Paisley and his wife are co-founders. The store is a free-referral based grocery store that serves over 500 households weekly in the Nashville area.

While the event is free and open to the public, NCVC is offering up July 4th Fun Packs to enhance the experience. You can find out more about the packages at this link.