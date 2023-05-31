NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The pop-rock music days are back, and Boys Like Girls is hitting the road once again on a brand new tour, the group has announced.

The 30-date run of the “Speaking Our Language” tour, which kicks off Sept. 17 in Charlotte, North Carolina, comes on the heels of the release of “Blood and Sugar,” the band’s first new song in more than a decade.

All dates will see support from State Champs, and special dates will see guest appearances from bands like Four Year Strong, 3OH!3, LOLO, The Summer Set, The Ready Set and Max Bemis.

The group will make a stop in Nashville Monday, Sept. 18, at Brooklyn Bowl. They will be joined by Four Year Strong and LOLO, as well as State Champs.

Tickets are available through special Citi and artist presales now. Additional presales will continue through the week, and the general on-sale will begin at 10 a.m. local time Friday, June 2. For tickets, click here.