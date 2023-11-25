NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- One Metro boy scout group is helping others get into the Christmas spirit by providing the perfect tree for the holiday season.

Troop 55 Boy Scouts has started selling Christmas trees at Christ Presbyterian Church on Old Hickory Boulevard.

Organizers say all proceeds raised through the event will help fund trips that the group plans to take throughout the year.

There is a large selection to choose from in the lot. In fact, this year’s trees came all the way from North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

If you want to pick up a tree, they’ll be there weeknights after 5 p.m. You can also catch them on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The tree lot will stay up until Saturday, Dec. 9 at Christ Presbyterian Church at 2323 Old Hickory Boulevard.