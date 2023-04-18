NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Iconic 1980s English pop stars Boy George and Culture Club are hitting the road on a new tour, the band announced Tuesday, and the journey will include a Music City stop this summer.

The “Letting It Go Show” will hit 25 cities, kicking off in West Palm Beach, Florida, and stopping in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater Thursday, July 20. The ’80s artists will be joined by Howard Jones and BERLIN across all dates, according to producing partner Live Nation. The band will be performing all the hits, including “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me,” “Karma Chameleon,” and “Church of the Poisoned Mind,” right up to their current releases.

Culture Club (Live Nation Image)

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Wednesday, April 19. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m. through the Live Nation website. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment Program.