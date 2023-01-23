NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspect in a theft case from last week.

Police say the man stole thousands of dollars worth of liquor from a downtown hotel on Thursday.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video entering the hotel through the loading dock and using bolt cutters to gain access to a locked cabinet.

Anyone with information about this person is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.