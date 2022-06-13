NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — CMA Fest has officially wrapped, and Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) said Monday the amount of medical treatment was typical based on the large number of people in the crowd.

VUMC said the top issues those in the crowd sought out medical attention for were sunburn, heat exhaustion, and the most common — blisters.

“Blisters have become a very common problem that we see at the CMAs. Folks go out and purchase new cowboy boots, and start wearing them before they can break them in,” VUMC told News 2 in a statement.

In total, medical officials said they made 25 ambulance transports. Most patients reportedly suffered from a medical condition that was exacerbated by heat or “over exertion.”

Cooling tents and water were available for fest-goers, but as summer events continue, VUMC is reminding those who plan to attend to practice the following: