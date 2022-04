NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the scene of a bomb threat near the Vanderbilt University campus.

It happened Monday evening at the Papa Johns on West End Avenue.

Police shut down 24th Avenue South and West End Avenue as they investigated at the scene.

After about an hour, the police gave the all-clear signal. Authorities say no threats were found in the area.