This story contains video that may be considered disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot and killed late Saturday night after police say he came at officers with a knife following a brief confrontation, resulting in the department’s second officer-involved shooting in under 24 hours

In a released video statement, Metro police reveal that dispatch in Davidson and Cheatham counties received several calls between 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. regarding a man who was walking along River Road Pike and throwing objects at vehicles.

Officials say six minutes after the last 911 call was made, Officer Ryan Thomas and Officer Cameron Vandermerwe, arrived on scene and approached the man who was along the roadway.

During a brief confrontation, officers saw the man had a knife and deployed the taser twice on the suspect in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. However, the man charged at officers with the knife which led to multiple shots being fired. The suspect died at the scene.

Police cruisers and a traffic truck had traffic blocked off the 8200 block of River Road Pike late Saturday night, but the roadway has since been reopened.

The West Nashville officer-involved shooting is currently under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

This incident marks the second officer-involved shooting in just one day after another man reportedly walked under crime scene tape and started shooting at Metro police officers in Madison early Saturday morning.

During that incident, three cops returned fire, leaving that man dead at the scene along Gallatin Pike South.