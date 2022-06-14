NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities responded to the Cumberland River Tuesday evening after a body was spotted floating in the water.

Crews were dispatched to the 700 block of 1st Avenue North just after 7 p.m.

Once on the scene, Nashville Fire Department crews were able to confirm there was a victim in the water.

Crews were able to remove the body around 8:15 p.m.

Metro police also responded to the scene and took over operations after the body was retrieved.

Police described the deceased as a 35-year-old white man, but they have yet to confirm his identity.

They say there were no obvious signs of trauma, but the medical examiner will release the cause of death following an autopsy.