NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Police, Nashville Fire, and Nashville Emergency Operations Management are on the scene recovering a body found on Percy Priest Lake.

Metro Police said a boater spotted the body and called it into emergency officials.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.