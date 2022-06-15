NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have released the identity of the man found dead in the Cumberland River Tuesday night.

Officials pulled the body of Joshua Cain McCormack, 35, of Columbia, from the Cumberland River near downtown Nashville.

Authorities originally responded to the 700 block of 1st Avenue North just after 7 p.m. following the reports of a body floating in the water.

Once on scene, the Nashville Fire Department was able to confirm there was a victim in the water.

Crews were able to remove the body around 8:15 p.m.

Metro police also responded to the scene and took over operations after the body was retrieved.

Officials say there is no evidence of foul play. The medical examiner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.