NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have identified the person found dead on an Antioch road Sunday as a woman who was wanted by authorities in Davidson County.

The body was found in the 5000 block of Mount View Road around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. A neighbor reported seeing what appeared to be a body wrapped in a cloth on the side of the road and called the police.

The deceased has since been identified as Jessica Hope Elkins, 33, of Nashville.

Police had previously been looking for Elkins in connection with crimes they say she committed in Nashville.

Authorities say she was wanted for kidnapping and robbing a man.

As highlighted in a News 2 story last week, Elkins had three outstanding felony warrants for especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

“She had met up with the victim and explained that she wanted to spend the night with him, so they arranged for a hotel. When they were at the hotel room she left the door open and told the victim that she needed to go tell her friends that she didn’t need them,” explained Metro Lieutenant Shaun Rohweder. “Just a few minutes later, two other people joined them in the room and assaulted the victim, kidnapped him, took his car, went to an ATM, took money and it continues.”

Thankfully, the victim was able to get help.

“He mouthed the words ‘I’m being robbed’ to the clerk at the 7-11 where they took him. The clerk called 911. [The victim] then called 911 from the emergency part of his Garmin watch, and we were able to track him down and find him still with the suspects just a little bit later,” Lt. Rohweder said.

The Metro Nashville Police Violent Crimes Division had been searching for Elkins in Davidson County and the surrounding area.

Police say no signs of trauma were found in Elkins’ preliminary autopsy. The medical examiner is working to identify her cause of death.