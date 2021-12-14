NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A death investigation is underway after a body was found inside an abandoned vehicle along Interstate 40 in West Nashville Monday morning.

Investigators responded to the vehicle, which was parked along the westbound lanes at mile marker 198 near the Old Hickory Boulevard exit, around 8:30 a.m.

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation stopped to assist the vehicle and found the deceased person inside, according to Metro police.

Drug paraphernalia was found inside the vehicle, according to Metro police, and there were no signs of foul play.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was immediately released.