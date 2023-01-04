NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the Cumberland River.

Crews were called to the 1300 block of Adams Street in Nashville Wednesday for reports of a water rescue.

Officials with the Nashville Fire Department said the caller told dispatchers there was a body on the bank of the river.

NFD crews used a boat to recover the victim.

After the recovery, the victim and scene were turned over to MNPD.

There is no word on the victim’s identity or cause of death.