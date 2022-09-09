NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A body was found in a car early Friday morning in South Nashville.
Metro police say the body was discovered at around 5 a.m. Friday under the I-24 underpass near Glenrose.
According to police, the death could be possibly fire-related, but the Medical Examiner has not yet determined an exact cause.
Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.