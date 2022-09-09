NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A body was found in a car early Friday morning in South Nashville.

Metro police say the body was discovered at around 5 a.m. Friday under the I-24 underpass near Glenrose.

According to police, the death could be possibly fire-related, but the Medical Examiner has not yet determined an exact cause.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.