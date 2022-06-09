NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville International Airport (BNA) has been named an Inclusion Champion for its prioritization of diversity and inclusion during its expansion and renovation program, known as BNA Vision, by the Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA), the trade association representing commercial service airports in the United States and Canada.

The council announced BNA was the Medium Hub Inclusion Champion at an awards gala dinner Wednesday night, June 8, in Phoenix.

According to ACI-NA, BNA Vision is “a prime example of industry leadership in economic diversity and inclusion.”

“BNA has prioritized participation of small, minority and women-owned business enterprises (SMWBE) in the transformative, $1.4 billion terminal renovation,” the council said.

The airport has awarded $217 million in contracts to SMWBE-certified firms, and it is on track to exceed its $265 million goal by 2023.

“With employees from all over the world, BNA strives to be a diverse, equitable and inclusive employer, ensuring that everyone’s voice is represented and heard,” the council said of the airport.

The airport is a member and supporter of the Nashville LGBT Chamber, Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Tennessee Latin American Chamber of Commerce, Nashville Black Chamber of Commerce, Airport Minority Advisory Council and others.

“It’s such an honor to be recognized for the coveted Inclusion Champion Award,” said Doug Kreulen, President and CEO of Nashville International Airport. “We are committed to ensuring that small, minority and women-owned businesses are successful at BNA. We remain steadfast in continuing to cultivate relationships with SMWBE-certified firms by supporting numerous minority chambers and councils within our community.”

Also awarded at the gala were San Francisco International Airport (SFO), named the Large Hub Inclusion Champion, and Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., which was named the Associate Inclusion Champion.