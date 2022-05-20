NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 22-year-old man was charged Thursday night after police said he stole a Gucci bag at an airport rental car business.

Officials said a supervisor with Enterprise, located on Hangar Lane at the Nashville International Airport, called authorities after a customer said she left her Gucci bag with two laptops inside a vehicle.

Police then reportedly reviewed surveillance footage and said Nygil Parker, an Enterprise employee who cleans cars, was seen putting something in a garbage bag, then taking the bag home after his shift.

Metro police said Parker admitted to taking the Gucci bag but said he threw the laptops out on the interstate. Officials allegedly retrieved the Gucci bag from Parker’s home but said they were not able to locate the laptops.

Parker was charged with felony theft and is being held on a $2,500 bond.