NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville International Airport (BNA) has received high praise for its timeliness.

Aviation analytics company Cirium compiled data on how well airports and airlines all over the world rank when it came to on-time performance.

BNA ranked 19th in the world and 12th among airports in the United States, with 79.3% of its departures being on time in 2023. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) came in at No. 1 across the board, seeing 84.44% of flights departing on time last year, according to the report.

In order to be considered “on-time,” the departure or arrival must happen within 15 minutes of the scheduled time.

Thirteen of the top 20 global airports recognized for their on-time performance are located in the U.S. Here’s how they ranked:

On-Time Ranking Airport On-Time Departure Percentage 1. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) 84.44% 5. Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) 83.99% 6. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) 83.09% 7. Seattle-Tacoma

International Airport (SEA) 82.97% 8. Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) 82.75% 11. Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) 80.36% 12. San Diego International Airport (SAN) 80.32% 13. Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) 80.26% 15. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) 79.76% 16. O’Hare International

Airport (ORD) 79.67% 17. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) 79.59% 19. Nashville International

Airport (BNA) 79.30% 20. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta

International Airport (ATL) 78.89% (Source: Cirium)

“It is clear that airlines’ performance is attached to airport results and vice, versa, showing once more the joint efforts to build efficiency with benefits for passengers and the whole aviation ecosystem,” Luis Felipe de Oliveria, director general of the Airports Council International, said in a statement.

Delta Air Lines led the list for the most on-time airline in North America with its over 1.6 million flights arriving on time 85% of the time, marking the third year in a row that Delta has taken top honors.

Alaska Airlines was second, with 82% of its 404,925 flights arriving on time.

On-Time Ranking Airline On-Time Arrival Percentage 1. Delta Air Lines 84.72% 2. Alaska Airlines 82.25% 3. American Airlines 80.61% 4. United Airlines 80.04% 5. Southwest Airlines 76.26% 6. Spirit Airlines 71.16% 7. WestJet 69.29% 8. Frontier Airlines 68.68% 9. JetBlue Airways 68.33% 10. Air Canada 63.17% (Source: Cirium)

Cirium said it incorporates flight data from over 600 sources to rank airlines and airports for its On-Time Performance Review, a report it has been publishing for more than 15 years.