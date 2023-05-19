NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Summer is here and travel is ramping up, but have you ever found yourself frustrated at the airport ticket desk, gate or baggage claim at BNA?

Nashville made the top 10 list “angriest airports” at No. 8.

Forbes Advisor analyzed nearly 40,000 tweets about airports around the country and more than half of the tweets at BNA were not good.

BNA travelers noted issues with traffic, police, waiting passengers and security.

John Wayne Airport in southern California angers its travelers more than any other major airport, according to Forbes.

The world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, came in at No. 6. Travelers at Indianapolis, Seattle-Tacoma and Kansas City are the least angry, based on Twitter activity.