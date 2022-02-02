NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Winter weather is wreaking havoc across a large swath of the US, and this storm is impacting flights across the country. Winter weather alerts stretch all the way from New Mexico to Maine, and hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled.

Stacey Nickens, the Assistant VP of Corporate Communications at Nashville International Airport, said travelers should check their flight status before heading to the airport.

“The number one thing we encourage passengers to do when they’re flying out during winter weather events is always check your flight before leaving home,” Nickens said. “A lot of times airlines will make the decision to cancel a flight. And you can make decisions better when you know that before arriving at the airport.”

There was only rain reported in Middle Tennessee as of Wednesday, but freezing rain may lead to a light glaze of ice at BNA Thursday into Friday. The airport is ready if that happens.

“As far as what we do here, we prepare for these winter weather issues to ensure that there’s no disruption on our one runway. So our goal is to keep the runways clear. For safe arrivals and departures, departing flights, we meet nonstop we meet three times a day,” said Nickens.

Nickens mentioned that pre-treatment is how they stay on top of any ice that forms.

“It’s all about the pre-treating. And when we start seeing it, we start early,” Nickens said. “So for us, there’s not a buildup, we constantly work those areas because we can’t get any ice, we can’t afford to have ice, because we will never get planes out.”

The winter storm will continue to impact parts of the US through the end of the week. In the meantime, travelers should keep an eye on the forecast and stay in touch with their airline for updates.