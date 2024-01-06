Air travel looks very different now than it did just a few years ago when the coronavirus pandemic grounded folks around the world, putting a halt to travel for both leisure and business.

In 2020, passenger traffic on U.S. airlines was at its lowest since the mid-1980s, with just 369 million passengers. In 2021, the U.S. started to get back to more normal air travel levels, and by 2022, the country was up to 853 million airline passengers. By the looks of it, 2023 is likely to outpace those numbers and return to pre-pandemic levels—nearly 3 million people flew in and out of U.S. airports daily as of April 2023, according to data from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Air Traffic Organization.

When you’re at the airport, shuffling around with your roller bag, backpack, neck pillow, and water bottle among the thousands of other passengers doing the same, you’re probably not too concerned with more than your flight. Is it on time? Who will be sitting next to you? Did your checked bag make it onto the plane?

But when you’re not in flight mode, you may be wondering where all of the other folks at your local airport are traveling to. To answer that question, Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from Nashville International Airport (BNA) using data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Destinations are ranked by total passengers from October 2022 to September 2023.

Read on to find out if your flight patterns are similar to your fellow Nashville International travelers.

#20. Austin – Bergstrom International (Austin, TX)

– Passengers: 236,973 (2.2% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 194,209

— #2. Envoy Air: 40,929

— #3. American Airlines: 1,751

#19. Miami International (Miami, FL)

– Passengers: 238,136 (2.2% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. American Airlines: 123,043

— #2. Southwest Airlines: 81,327

— #3. Envoy Air: 32,442

#18. Dallas Love Field (Dallas, TX)

– Passengers: 248,942 (2.3% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 246,713

— #2. Delux Public Charter LLC: 1,565

— #3. Swift Air, LLC d/b/a Eastern Air Lines d/b/a Eastern: 206

#17. Detroit Metro Wayne County (Detroit, MI)

– Passengers: 249,889 (2.3% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Delta Air Lines: 155,380

— #2. Southwest Airlines: 94,048

— #3. Endeavor Air: 214

#16. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

– Passengers: 250,931 (2.3% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 148,393

— #2. Spirit Air Lines: 68,242

— #3. JetBlue Airways: 33,777

#15. Logan International (Boston, MA)

– Passengers: 255,658 (2.4% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 103,925

— #2. JetBlue Airways: 79,916

— #3. Delta Air Lines: 65,533

#14. Newark Liberty International (Newark, NJ)

– Passengers: 259,176 (2.4% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. United Air Lines: 203,219

— #2. Spirit Air Lines: 50,994

— #3. Republic Airline: 4,770

#13. Ronald Reagan Washington National (Washington, DC)

– Passengers: 261,312 (2.4% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 144,517

— #2. Republic Airline: 41,913

— #3. PSA Airlines: 32,096

#12. George Bush Intercontinental/Houston (Houston, TX)

– Passengers: 269,391 (2.5% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. United Air Lines: 129,001

— #2. Southwest Airlines: 95,989

— #3. Mesa Airlines: 31,182

#11. Harry Reid International (Las Vegas, NV)

– Passengers: 271,449 (2.5% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 169,610

— #2. Spirit Air Lines: 62,117

— #3. Frontier Airlines: 39,249

#10. Phoenix Sky Harbor International (Phoenix, AZ)

– Passengers: 272,242 (2.5% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 204,186

— #2. American Airlines: 56,129

— #3. Frontier Airlines: 11,575

#9. Philadelphia International (Philadelphia, PA)

– Passengers: 291,738 (2.7% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 101,372

— #2. American Airlines: 72,572

— #3. Spirit Air Lines: 43,533

#8. Los Angeles International (Los Angeles, CA)

– Passengers: 311,014 (2.9% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Delta Air Lines: 122,223

— #2. Southwest Airlines: 91,414

— #3. American Airlines: 51,862

#7. Chicago O’Hare International (Chicago, IL)

– Passengers: 377,380 (3.5% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 100,519

— #2. United Air Lines: 88,988

— #3. SkyWest Airlines: 84,683

#6. Dallas/Fort Worth International (Dallas/Fort Worth, TX)

– Passengers: 386,653 (3.6% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. American Airlines: 384,606

— #2. SkyWest Airlines: 1,747

— #3. JetBlue Airways: 143

#5. Orlando International (Orlando, FL)

– Passengers: 400,122 (3.7% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 241,068

— #2. Spirit Air Lines: 134,988

— #3. Frontier Airlines: 23,852

#4. LaGuardia (New York, NY)

– Passengers: 409,749 (3.8% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 187,355

— #2. Republic Airline: 73,847

— #3. JetBlue Airways: 61,983

#3. Charlotte Douglas International (Charlotte, NC)

– Passengers: 425,839 (4.0% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. American Airlines: 241,075

— #2. PSA Airlines: 98,393

— #3. Southwest Airlines: 71,502

#2. Denver International (Denver, CO)

– Passengers: 504,672 (4.7% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 281,288

— #2. United Air Lines: 147,705

— #3. Frontier Airlines: 60,933

#1. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (Atlanta, GA)

– Passengers: 511,062 (4.7% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Delta Air Lines: 444,387

— #2. Southwest Airlines: 66,172

— #3. Endeavor Air: 234

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 199 metros.