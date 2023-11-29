NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There were long lines at Nashville International Airport last week around Thanksgiving, and as we inch closer to Christmas, airport staff are working to address problems with congestion.

“It is really bad,” said Nashville resident and BNA traveler Frederio Makkeakella when asked about his experience with traffic at the airport.

It’s a common response from travelers, especially when it becomes costly for some.

“We were delayed about 40 minutes. That combined with the understaffing at American at the desk caused us to miss our flight,” said Merlin Beerman who missed his flight for a mission trip to Guatemala due to delays to the airport.

To combat the lengthy waits, BNA officials Wednesday announced plans to implement complementary and reduced-rate short term parking to ease curbside congestion.

“I think it’s a great idea, especially if you’re picking somebody up and you don’t have to sit and go through the line three or four times,” said Randy and Anne Dorman, who have lived in Nashville for more than 30 years. Over time, they said they’ve seen many changes to the airport, including the amount of traffic from the highway.

Curbside congestion creates a domino effect of lines of cars backed up on I-40, despite three airport entrances. The new parking plan begins Friday, Dec. 1. The rates will apply to Terminal Garages 1 and 2 based on your stay. There will be 85 designated spots for short term parking in Terminal Garage 1.

Pay rates:

0 – 30 minutes

30 – 45 minutes

45 – 60 minutes

60 – 90 minutes

90 – 120 minutes

120+ minutes $0

$5

$10

$20

$25

$30 (Source: Nashville International Airport)

In a statement, BNA CEO Doug Kreulen said:

“We’ve listened to the traffic concerns and we are making improvements to eliminate the congestion on the roadway. As we implemented a long-term parking strategy, we are also launching a new short-term parking initiative, complementing our existing free cell phone lot on Murfreesboro Pike. We ask visitors who arrive early to help us ease traffic congestion by either using the terminal garage with complimentary and reduced rates, or our cell phone lot. As Nashville and BNA continue to experience exponential growth, BNA is committed to providing a world-class airport.”

However, some travelers aren’t convinced the new parking plans will actually help.

“It doesn’t really matter if you come in what exit, you’re still going to go in this lane. The one lane is congested, so I don’t think it might really do a big of a difference,” said Makkeakella.

Others said it’s at least a step in the right direction.

“It’s going to get better, but it’s going to take a while,” the Dormans said.