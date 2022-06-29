NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville International Airport is expecting a major influx of passengers for the Fourth of July weekend.

On Wednesday, airport officials said they expect to see 36,000 people fly out of BNA through July 5. Peak travel times will be between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. each day.

“We are encouraging passengers to check with their airlines before coming to the airport, arrive early to allow for enough time for parking as well as to navigate the TSA screening area. And to just enjoy the airport,” said Stacey Nickens, Assistant Vice President of corporate communications.

If you haven’t been to the airport in a while, you can expect to see big changes. BNA now has a North and South terminal, as well as several construction projects.

“Right now, you’ll see the hotel being built, you’ll see our parking garage being built, you’ll see our overhead canopy that’s scheduled to open in 2023,” Nickens said.

With recent flight woes, including delays and cancelations, airport officials say you should check your flight status before heading to BNA and make sure to give yourself two hours to get to the gate.

Despite the chaos that comes with large crowds, the airport welcomes the influx of passengers.

“Coming from the pandemic, we know what it was like not to have anyone here in the airport. So now to see the crowds again, it’s just encouraging. And it’s great to see people starting to have confidence in air travel again as they travel for business or even leisure. It’s just great to see them here in the airport,” Nickens said.

Passengers are reminded to either leave their guns at home or check them through their airline. TSA discovered two loaded handguns in carry-on baggage Tuesday. So far this year, officials have found 92 guns at BNA’s TSA checkpoint.