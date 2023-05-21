NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While music lovers have been coming to Nashville for the music scene for decades, more recently Music City has become a destination for its food.

Nashville was ranked No. 7 for Best Food Destinations by TripAdvisor’s 2023 Traveler’s Choice awards.

Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp (NCVC) said nearly 200 new restaurants have opened around the city in the last two years.

Many new restaurants have offered a flare from somewhere else, like the Sinatra Bar & Lounge, which features the best of Palm Springs.

Most recently, a New York City vibe can be felt at the Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer located on 3rd Avenue North in downtown Nashville.

Guests were welcomed to a grand opening May 15 by co-owners Chris Barish and Julie Mulligan, who are married.

Some big names were in attendance including actor Stephen Dorff, Christina Mandrell and Tia Booth from the Bachelor franchise, and actress Camille Guaty.

Chris Barish and Julie Mulligan, Black Tap co-owners (Courtesy of Black Tap)

Black Tap Grand Opening Party (Courtesy of Black Tap)

(Courtesy of Black Tap)

Black Tap shake makers prepare mini-CrazyShake milkshakes for guests (Courtesy of Black Tap)

Black Tap signage (Courtesy of Black Tap)

Tia Booth and Mark Block (Courtesy of Black Tap)

Hugh Easton, Julie Mulligan and Marcel Kahn (Courtesy of Black Tap)

Mini CrazyShake milkshakes (Courtesy of Black Tap)

Chris Barish

(Courtesy of Black Tap)

Kelsey Craft and Alexa Barnet (Courtesy of Black Tap)

Sunny Riot and actress Camille Guaty (Courtesy of Black Tap)

Christina Mandrell (Courtesy of Black Tap)

Andrea Howard, Nick Davis, Sabrina Ponte, and Streat Hoerner (Courtesy of Black Tap)

Since first opening eight years ago in SoHo in NYC, the owners have turned their business into a franchise with locations not only in the U.S. but also internationally. Black Tap recently opened a restaurant in Malaysia.

Black Tap Nashville is their first location in the South.

In addition to its award-winning craft burgers, the restaurant wows its customers with their over-the-top CrazyShake® milkshakes.

Some of the other restaurants that have recently opened this year in Nashville include: