NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Department of Transportation made significant progress Friday on the primary and secondary routes, saying most people stayed home and that helped as they worked clear the roads.

However, officials pointed out that Friday night could be one of the most dangerous for driving because of black ice.

“We are getting our secondaries plowed and some treatments on those. The bad thing is the temps coming into night, but it will really start working and everybody will see the big difference tomorrow when that sun…temperature comes up. It will help us get it off and out of the way quicker because, you know, you don’t want it there. It’s going to cause some drainage issues, even with the rain and stuff coming in if we don’t get this ice cleared up and out of the way,” Assistant Director of NDOT Phillip Jones told News 2.

He called Thursday’s weather event unlike any he can recall during this time of year.

“I’ve been doing this 27 years. This was a little bit of a unique storm. We had a lot of good warning. We were able to do a lot of pre-prep work, everything was brined so we had a good coat of brine and a good coat of salt before everything fell. It just came in so hard so fast with such a large amount. Once it gets snow packed, it takes the sun and some temperatures along with the rock salt to actually help us start getting it cleared up, and then you have to get it up off of the way out of the street, but this was a unique one. I don’t remember one of this amount this time of year, so it was unique,” he said.

Jones said crews will continue in their efforts throughout the weekend.

“We’ve got 28 crews out working. They are working two shifts. They work two 12-hour shifts with 28 on, 28 off but they’ve done a good job. I think with the temperatures coming in tomorrow, I feel like tomorrow afternoon all of our routes, all of our primary and secondary routes will be in good shape. There still may be some back roads, some hilly stuff until that rain gets here and gives some help. When that rain gets in, it will clear it up and this will all be a memory,” said Jones.

He says the crews will continue on those shifts until all of the primary and secondary routes are cleared and then they will move to what’s known as the “c list” which are those troubled areas that people report or call in. You can report a street on nashville.gov.