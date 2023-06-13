NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A black bear seems to have made its way to Davidson County, with a sighting in South Nashville’s Woodbine area reported to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA).

“There’s a route where we are getting reports where it was headed toward Nashville,” TWRA Species Biologist Tabitha Lavacot of Region 2 said.

From Maury to Davidson County, videos shared with News 2 document a path of what the TWRA said is likely the same black bear heading north.

“It could have moved through Nashville last night. They are looking for mates, looking for a new territory, looking for food but a lot of times they end up back where they started so that could be potentially a Kentucky bear,” said Lavacot.

Video captured in Maury County on the morning of June 8 at a home along Barker Road show a bear wandering through one family’s Columbia backyard.

“That one looks like a yearling or a young juvenile,” said Lavacot.

Another bear sighting was caught on camera on June 9 in Williamson County. The video, timestamped at 10:17 p.m., shows a black bear on the front porch of a home in the Arbor Lakes subdivision in Thomson Station. About an hour later, just south of 840, home surveillance video shows a black bear checking out a pizza oven outside of a Franklin home. The resident reported that the bear seemed to be about 4 1/2 feet tall.

Lavacot said reports have since followed into the TWRA out of Brentwood and in the Woodbine area.

While it’s fascinating to watch one of Tennessee’s state treasures, the TWRA wants to remind you to do so at a distance.

“Unless you are in East Tennessee, most people don’t see [bears] in the state, so it’s kind of is a treasure to have that opportunity, but you want to respect wildlife and not get close to it and appreciate it from afar,” said Lavacot. “We haven’t had any reports that the bears have been bold, they just move through looking for food source and that’s what we want them to do is just move through and hopefully it will be without incident.”

The TWRA called a bear meeting Tuesday over all the recent sightings. They say if a black bear has been spotted in your neighborhood, keep pets inside or on tight leashes and make sure to clean up and secure outside food. If approached by a bear, stand your ground, raise your arms to appear larger and yell until it leaves the area.

The TWRA has more advice, along with a form for reporting bear sightings on its website.

It’s been nearly five years since a bear was spotted in Davidson County for the first time in more than 100 years.