NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville black bear is still moving across Davidson County with the most recent spotting happening in South Nashville late Wednesday night.

The bear was seen walking across a yard on Townes Drive around 11:30 p.m.

Surveillance videos document a path from south to north of what the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said is likely the same young black bear.

“There’s a route where we are getting reports where it was headed toward Nashville,” TWRA Species Biologist Tabitha Lavacot of Region 2 said.

Video captured in Maury County on the morning of June 8 at a home along Barker Road shows a bear wandering through one family’s Columbia backyard.

Another bear sighting was caught on camera on June 9 in Williamson County. The video, timestamped at 10:17 p.m., shows a black bear on the front porch of a home in the Arbor Lakes subdivision in Thomson Station. About an hour later, just south of 840, home surveillance video shows a black bear checking out a pizza oven outside of a Franklin home. The resident reported that the bear seemed to be about 4 1/2 feet tall.

The bear was seen in South Nashville Tuesday afternoon as it frolicked in the Paragon Mills area.

If a black bear has been spotted in your neighborhood, keep pets inside or on tight leashes and make sure to clean up and secure outside food. If approached by a bear, stand your ground, raise your arms to appear larger and yell until it leaves the area.

The TWRA has more advice, along with a form for reporting bear sightings on its website.