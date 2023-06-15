NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple sightings of a black bear have been reported in Middle Tennessee over the last week.

On June 7, a bear was spotted in the Lewisburg area of Marshall County. The next day it was seen on Barker Road near Columbia.

What appears to be the same bear continued northward into Williamson County, spotted in Thompson Station.

It was next seen in Nashville in the Paragon Mills Road area. Most recently, it was seen a few miles south of there on Townes Drive.



Now that the bear is being sighted in Nashville in a highly populated area, the question is—with so many people, kids, and pets around, how do authorities plan to address it?

“No, we don’t plan on euthanizing or moving or relocating the bear,” explained Tabitha Lavacot from the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency. “The bear is a transient bear that has been pushed out of the den most likely. This time of the year, the mothers push the young males out. Unless that bear exhibited behavior that gave us reason to relocate him, which he has not, we want him to just move through.”

The bear was pushed out of his den to find a new territory or home range to one day raise his own family, and in most cases will move on. However, the smell of food can keep him around for a while.

Secure your garbage and don’t leave pet food out. If you see a bear, don’t approach it, but don’t run. He will most likely leave on his own.

Bears in Nashville may be new to us, but other cities have dealt with them for years.

“Right now, there are bears in Knoxville. That’s a big city,” Lavacot said. “So, having a bear in Nashville isn’t uncommon to have a bear in a highly populated area.”

If you would like to learn more about bear behavior and co-existing with them, click here.