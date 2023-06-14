NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Black bear sightings continue across the Nashville area, particularly in South Nashville where the bear was spotted Tuesday afternoon.

Video from a doorbell camera provided to News 2 by Matthew Dill shows the bear frolicking through a yard in the Paragon Mills area.

From Maury to Davidson County, videos document a path of what the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said is likely the same young black bear heading north.

“There’s a route where we are getting reports where it was headed toward Nashville,” TWRA Species Biologist Tabitha Lavacot of Region 2 said.

Video captured in Maury County on the morning of June 8 at a home along Barker Road shows a bear wandering through one family’s Columbia backyard.

Another bear sighting was caught on camera on June 9 in Williamson County. The video, timestamped at 10:17 p.m., shows a black bear on the front porch of a home in the Arbor Lakes subdivision in Thomson Station. About an hour later, just south of 840, home surveillance video shows a black bear checking out a pizza oven outside of a Franklin home. The resident reported that the bear seemed to be about 4 1/2 feet tall.

Reports of bear sightings have since followed into the TWRA from Brentwood and the Woodbine area.

While it’s fascinating to watch one of Tennessee’s state treasures, the TWRA wants to remind you to do so at a distance.

If a black bear has been spotted in your neighborhood, keep pets inside or on tight leashes and make sure to clean up and secure outside food. If approached by a bear, stand your ground, raise your arms to appear larger and yell until it leaves the area.

The TWRA has more advice, along with a form for reporting bear sightings on its website.