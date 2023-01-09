NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – “We’ve unfortunately had other murders at short-term rentals in my district in recent years,” Sean Parker, District 5 Metro Council member said. “It’s becoming a safety issue in our community. It’s becoming a burden for our police.”

One person is dead and two are in critical condition after a shooting at a short-term rental townhome on the 700 block of Douglas Avenue in East Nashville. A woman booked the townhome for her 20th birthday party and Metro Police said at least 20 people were in attendance.

A neighbor told News 2 the area is generally quiet, except for the occasional rowdy group of visitors at the nearby rental property.

“One issue is that some folks are under the impression that if you get a short-term rental, it’s sort of a free for all at the property,” Parker said. “That is not the case.”

The Metro Nashville Codes Department said the state holds a majority of the power over short-term rental properties. In order for a license to be revoked, there would need to be three arrests, three convictions, and three complete appeal processes within a 12-month period.

“I wish that there was more that we could do to sort of identify these problematic owners and units,” said Parker. “Essentially, the state has made it virtually impossible to revoke permits from even the worst short-term rental offenders.”

Residents are encouraged to report properties that are not following protocol. To file a report, click here or call 615-454-9225.