NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Organizers of an upcoming protest plan to link arms and form a massive human chain through Nashville next week. Their goal is to send a bipartisan message to lawmakers that both political parties agree on certain gun restrictions.

“We’ve all just dropped what we’re doing to do this,” said Quin Evans Segall, co-founder of Voices for a Safer Tennessee.

The bipartisan coalition launched for the first time in the aftermath of the deadly Covenant School shooting.

“In less than four days, we had a group of over 600 mostly moms in Nashville and surrounding counties who are all working in the same group and on the same goal…And we thought, ‘Well, if we bring enough people together, maybe we can get some movement done,'” Evans Segall said.

Organizers hope to see 5,000 people wear red and join the protest, which is taking place from 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18.

Participants will form a three-mile-long human chain, stretching from Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital, where the school shooting victims were taken, to the State Capitol, where lawmakers are in session.

“This really is just a peaceful demonstration and show of what it means to come together on issues,” Evans Segall explained. “This is not call and response chanting, protesting, or marching. This is just neighbors coming together and saying, ‘We believe in a safer Tennessee.'”

The group is calling for three main changes to gun safety policies:

Extreme risk laws

Safe gun storage requirements

Closing the background check loophole

Evans Segall reported that gun violence can prevented in large part by those measures.

“We found that it didn’t matter if you were a Republican, if you were an Independent, or if you were a Democrat. You agreed with those basic safety principles,” she added.

According to organizers, children are welcome to attend the event. However, participants are asked to stay on the sidewalks so they don’t block traffic.

If you want to register for Tuesday’s protest, click here.