NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two legendary musicians plan to partner up for a special show in Nashville next spring, according to an announcement made at Nissan Stadium Thursday morning.

During a press conference, officials from the Tennessee Titans and Live Nation said Billy Joel and Steve Nicks will headline the one-night-only event at the stadium on May 19, 2023.

Organizers said this show will mark the first time the two music icons have ever performed on the same Nashville stage.

Tickets for the concert are set to go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 on the Live Nation website. However, Citi cardmembers will be able to access presale tickets from 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 until 10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 through the Citi Entertainment program.