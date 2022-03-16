NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott is gifting Meharry Medical College $20 million to help further advance health equity and address health disparities, the school announced on Tuesday.

Meharry Medical College stated in a release the institution has seen change and unprecedented growth since 2015 and that Scott’s generous donation will help the historically Black institution advance its 2026 strategic vision.

On Tuesday, Meharry Medical College’s President and CEO Dr. James E.K. Hildreth thanked Scott for the donation and addressed what the gift meant to the school.

“MacKenzie’s generous donation is a testament to the positive impact Meharry has had on global health care and advancing health equity,” said Dr. James E.K. Hildreth, “This gift now allows Meharry to invest time and money to expand our academic programs and much-needed infrastructure improvements.”

Dr. James E.K. Hildreth went on to further say that the school is grateful that Scott recognizes the significant contributions the institution and Meharrians have made in advancing health equity and their attempt to reduce health disparities.

The donation will be used to advance the institution’s strategic vision that aims to accomplish several goals such as increasing the production of diverse health care professionals and building a transformed institutional economy just to name a few.

Meharry Medical College expects student enrollment to include more than 900 medical students, 500 dental students, and 300 graduate students. To view Meharry’s 2026 strategic plans click here.